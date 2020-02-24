DANNEBROG — Vernon “Vern” D. Wetzel, 76, of Dannebrog passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, at the Northridge Assembly of God Church in Grand Island. Interment will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island. Pastor Mark Oberbeck and Don Shuda will officiate.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. To honor Vern’s wishes, the family is requesting casual attire.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family. More details will follow.
To plant a tree in memory of ‘Vern’ Wetzel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.