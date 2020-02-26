ST. LIBORY — Vera Jacobson, 89, of St. Libory died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Grand Island Lakeview Care & Rehabilitation Center in Grand Island.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. The Rev. Craig K. Niemeier will officiate. Burial will be in the Norwegian Cemetery northwest of Worms.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Vera was born on April 18, 1930, on a farm near Cameron, the daughter of Harry O. and Lucy (Stimson) Miller. She grew up on the farm and attended country schools in the area. The family later moved to Grand Island, where she attended Grand Island Senior High School.
She was united in marriage to Gustav Jacobson on Nov. 21, 1946, at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. The couple first lived with her parents in Grand Island. In 1947, they moved to a farm northeast of St. Libory, where they farmed their entire married life.
Vera also worked as a cook at Zion Lutheran School in Worms and later at Econofoods in Grand Island. Gus passed away on Feb. 24, 1994, 26 years to the day that Vera died. She continued to live on the farm until 2017, when she moved to Lakeview.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Platt-Duetsche auxiliary, and the Jolly Wives extension club.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Louise Williams of Grand Island, Peggy and Ray Cottier of Gurley, Dennis and Joy Jacobson of St. Libory and Susie and Mike Kully of Grand Island; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Gus, she was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings and spouses, Edna and Asa McFarland, Verl and Hulda Miller, William Robert Miller, Marjorie and Criss Gutschow, Roy and Elenora Miller, Frank Miller, Irene and Elmer Krueger, Mary and Melvin Friedrichsen, and Lucy Belle and Roy Bockman.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.