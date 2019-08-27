Vena Pace, 96

Vena (Underhill) Pace, 96, of Grand Island died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Wedgewood Care Center.
Vena was born on Nov. 30, 1922, at Stromsburg to Samuel (Raymond) Underhill and Hilma Maudelia (Peterson) Underhill. She was the seventh of eight children.
She attended school through the fifth grade in Stromsburg. Then the family moved to the Peterson Farm and she attended school at District 44 between Stromsburg and Polk through the eighth grade. The family moved to Grand Island and she graduated from Grand Island Senior High with the Class of 1940.
She worked for Lewis Auto Supply, Dr. Mikel and Area Engineers when the Cornhusker ordnance plant was built. After the air base was built she transferred to Post Engineers. Later in years she worked part time at Handy Grocery evenings so she could be a stay-at-home mom. She worked for Sears and Ulrey Talbert, and was executive director of the Golden Age Village until her retirement. She was also a CNA for Home Health for 16 years.
She was a 50-year member of Rebekah Lodge and was a Past President of Women’s Chamber of Commerce and the Altrusa Club, as well as an 80-plus member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Harlan Sawyer, Jan and Ron McKay and Rita Lanzendorf; her grandchildren and their spouses, Kari and Dustin Thornton, Reily and Ashley McKay, Kyle McKay and Angela Flowers, Samantha Lanzendorf and fiancé, Agustin Martinez, and Lyssa Lanzendorf and fiancé, Mario Pecor; eight grandchildren and two on the way; a sister-in-law, Daisy Sefrit of New Market, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; three brothers, Earl, Morris and Ed Underhill; and four sisters, Myra Underhill, Ruth Goodrich, Joan Bray and Shirley Wallen.
