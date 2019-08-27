Vena Pace, 96

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHWESTERN GREELEY COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... VALLEY COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... HAMILTON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHEASTERN BUFFALO COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHERN CLAY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHERN YORK COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... FILLMORE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHEASTERN THAYER COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHWESTERN MERRICK COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SHERMAN COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... HOWARD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 830 PM CDT TUESDAY. * AS OF 4 PM CDT MONDAY, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND TRAINED SPOTTERS REPORTED NUMEROUS INSTANCES OF MAINLY MINOR FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS, STREAMS AND SOME RURAL ROADS WITHIN A ROUGHLY 20 TO 30 MILE SWATH EXTENDING FROM NORTHWEST-TO-SOUTHEAST THROUGH THE HEART OF SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. THIS AREA RECEIVED GENERALLY 1 TO 2.5 INCHES OF RAIN MONDAY MORNING, ON TOP OF SEVERAL INCHES OF PREVIOUS RAIN IN RECENT DAYS. FORTUNATELY, LITTLE, IF ANY, ADDITIONAL RAIN IS EXPECTED UNTIL LATE THIS WEEK. HOWEVER, MAINLY MINOR FLOODING WILL LIKELY CONTINUE WELL INTO TUESDAY IN SEVERAL LOCATIONS WITHIN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT COULD EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GRAND ISLAND, ORD, AURORA, ST. PAUL, GENEVA, SUTTON, RAVENNA, WOOD RIVER, LOUP CITY, HARVARD, HENDERSON, DONIPHAN, CAIRO, CLAY CENTER, ALDA, EXETER, FAIRMONT, HAMPTON, MCCOOL JUNCTION AND GILTNER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&