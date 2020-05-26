ST. PAUL — Udell Dwayne Kremlacek, 88, of St. Paul, died on Friday, May 22, 2020, at home.
Private services will be held on Wednesday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. The Rev. Dr. Russ Anderson will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church and St. Paul and Dannebrog EMT's.
Udell was born on Oct. 25, 1931, in Grand Island to William and Eva (Jorgensen) Kremlacek. He attended country school at District 61 until seventh grade and then went to Dannebrog High School, graduating in 1948. He farmed on the family farm.
He was inducted into the United States Army in January 1953. He was sent to Fort Carson, Colo., for basic training and FDC school for the 537th Battalion. After 14 months, all of the 537th were sent to Fort Sill, Okla., to assist in training. He was honorably discharged in January 1955.
Udell married Marlene Southard on April 4, 1955, and began farming in 1956. They moved to the Kremlacek home place in 1965. In 1980 he ceased farming and started a painting and shingling business. Udell was a Dannebrog substitute mail carrier for 10½ years. He retired in 1995 and moved to St. Paul.
He was active in the community, serving on the boards of St. Paul Co-op, FHA and Parkside Plaza. He was an exemplary baseball player, playing for Dannebrog High, St. Paul Legion team and the Farwell town team. In 2005 he took the family to the Czech Republic to celebrate his and Marlene’s 50th anniversary. They sought out and explored the village of Kouty, where Udell’s dad was born.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church in St. Paul, the Carl Mogensen American Legion Club in St. Paul, and the Dannebrog neighborhood card club. After retirement he enjoyed doing intarsia and was passionate about flower and vegetable gardening.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 65 years, Marlene Kremlacek of St. Paul; sons, Randy Kremlacek and wife, Mary Finley, of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and Kent Kremlacek of Lampe, Mo.; granddaughter, Tristin and husband, Josh Reich, of Springfield, Mo.; great-granddaughter, Aydin Ann, and great-grandson, Easton; nephews, Russ and wife, Kim, Rerucha of Grand Island and their sons, Ryan and AJ, Greg and wife, Lisa, Rerucha of Grand Island and their son, Miles, and their daughter, Marissa; a brother-in-law, Lynos Rerucha of Grand Island; along with numerous neighborhood kids among whom he was fondly known as “Grandpa.”
Udell was preceded in death by his parents, William & Eva Kremlacek; two infant sisters, LaDonna and Julianne; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Alice Southard; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Rerucha.