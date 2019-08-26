FULLERTON — Tyler Andrew Prososki, 22, of Fullerton, was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Genoa Community Hospital-LTC, surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton with Father David Fulton and Father William L’Heureux officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary service on Wednesday at the church.
Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton is serving the family.