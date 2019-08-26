Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 830 AM CDT MONDAY. * AT 829 PM CDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED MINOR FLOODING WAS CONTINUING ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN HALL COUNTY...ESPECIALLY IN THE AREA AROUND AMICK ACRES TO THE WEST OF DONIPHAN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... DONIPHAN.