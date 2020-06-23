Trinity Seder, 61

AURORA — Trinity A. Seder, 61 of Aurora, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Balto, Md.. on June 25, 1958, to Ralph and Jacquline (Petrie) Shaffer. Trinity grew up at Indianapolis, Ind. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1976, and earned as Associate’s Degree in Nursing.
Trinity was a member of Freedom Baptist Church in Grand Island.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dustin and Keisha Seder of Florida; two grandchildren, Elaina and Amaya Seder; three brothers, Charles Hawthorne, Dennis Hawthorne and Steve Shaffer; and friend Shirley Allen.
Trinity was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Lonnie Hawthorne; her ex-husband, Matthew Seder; and a brother, Richard Shaffer.
Inurnment will be at Naponee Cemetery.