Trevor Jorgensen, 23

LINCOLN — Trevor R. Jorgensen, 23, of Lincoln, formerly of Ord, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Memorial cervices will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Bethel Baptist Church in Ord. Pastor Kyle Campise will officiate. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Trevor Riley was born Jan. 1, 1996, at Ord to Gordon Jorgensen and Sandy Ries. He was raised in Ord and he received his education in Ord and Lincoln.
Trevor spent his life living in Ord, Lincoln and Loup City. He worked for K2 Construction in Lincoln.
Trevor enjoyed trapping, hunting and fishing. He also spent time tinkering with “junk.”
He is survived by his mother, Sandy Ries of Ord; his father, Gordon Jorgensen of Lincoln; two brothers, Austin Ries and Rowe Lilienthal, both of Ord; his grandparents, Donna Ries of Ord and Alan and Kathy Bolich of Loup City; and three uncles and aunts, Richard and Tracy Ries, Jim and Becky Ries and Tom and Jenn Ries, all of Ord.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jim Ries; and great-grandparents, Kenneth and Marilyn Jorgensen.