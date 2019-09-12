DONIPHAN — Tracy A. Orcutt, 59, of rural Doniphan went to her Heavenly home on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine, Buffett Cancer Center, with her loving family at her side.
Celebration of Life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Doniphan. The Rev. Tyler Hauptmeier will officiate. Burial will be in the Cedarview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Doniphan. All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with the arrangements.
Tracy was born on Aug. 6, 1960, at Grand Island, the daughter of Edwin and Shirley (Treat) Meier. She was raised on the family farm northeast of Doniphan. She is a graduate of Doniphan High School, class of 1978. On Aug. 17, 1980, Tracy was united in marriage to Tim Orcutt. Together they continued to farm, where Tracy found her love of flower gardening, helping on the farm and raising their two daughters, Molly and Megan. Later she found the great joy of being “Gigi” to Jonah, Leo, Luca and Violet.
Tracy was baptized, confirmed and was married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Her faith in Jesus carried her throughout great joys and hardships. Ultimately, Tracy has found victory in the cross, along with being welcomed into her eternal home by Jesus Christ.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 39 years, Tim; their daughter and son-in-law, Megan (Orcutt) and Jamison Johnson of Aurora; grandchildren, Jonah, Leo, Luca and Violet; her mother, Shirley Meier of Grand Island; sister, Tammy Meier of Grand Island; mother-in-law, Patty Orcutt of Doniphan; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Rick (Judy) Orcutt of Aurora, Angie (Mark) Hemberger of Hastings, Anita (Dave) Fehlhafer of Doniphan and Gene Hinrichs of Kearney. Other survivors include nieces, nephews and friends.
She was welcomed home by her daughter, Molly; brother, Mitch Meier; father, Edwin Meier; father-in-law, Lyle Orcutt; and sister-in-law, Joanna Hinrichs.
Tracy had a gift of making everyone around her feel special. To honor her love of children, memorials are suggested to the Kids Inspiring Kids Foundation, a charitable organization helping kids in Uganda.
