DONIPHAN — Tracy A. Orcutt, 59, of rural Doniphan went to her Heavenly home on Monday Sept. 9, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine, Buffett Cancer Center, in Omaha, with her loving family at her side.
Celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Doniphan. The Rev. Tyler Hauptmeier will officiate. Burial will be in the Cedarview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Doniphan. All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with the arrangements.