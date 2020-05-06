ORD — Tracie Ann John, 60, of Ord passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Valley County Health System Hospital.
Tracie’s wishes were to be cremated. In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ord.
Online condolences may be left at ordmemorialchapel.com. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. More details will appear later.
To plant a tree in memory of Tracie John as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.