ORD — Tracie Ann John, 60, of Ord passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Valley County Health System Hospital.
Tracie’s wishes were to be cremated. In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ord.
Memorials may be given to the Ord Flag Fund at Aubles Pond. Online condolences may be left at ordmemorialchapel.com. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Tracie Ann was born June 8, 1959, at Grand Island to Robert George and Norma Mae (Noakes) Todsen. As an infant, Tracie moved with her family to Ord, where she received her education and graduated from Ord High School in 1977.
Tracie continued her education at Hastings College. She then moved to Grand Island, where she owned and operated “Tiny Tot” Daycare Center. Tracie returned to her hometown of Ord and continued to work as a child care provider.
On May 17, 1991, Tracie was united in marriage to David John at their home in Ord. Tracie welcomed Dave’s three children into her life. Tracie worked at the Ord Golf Course as the Club House Manager and at Todsen Auto for many years. Since November 2009, Tracie was the nanny for Owen and Evan Lane.
Tracie was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Ord VFW Auxiliary No. 7029 and Ord-Elyria Ducks Unlimited, where she was involved in cooking and running the raffle at the annual banquet.
Tracie enjoyed the outdoors, including gardening, yard work, fishing, golfing, riding her bike and walking her dog. She collected many clown and Mickey Mouse ornaments and liked to shop. Tracie had a special love for her Schnauzer dogs, Putter and Sophee. Dave and Tracie traveled together to many golf courses and casinos. They spent many hours fishing, asparagus hunting and canning.
Tracie hosted annual fish fries and cream can suppers. She was a wonderful cook and liked to share her creations. She will be remembered as a “go getter,” always keeping busy and taking care of others.
Survivors include her husband, Dave, of Ord; three stepchildren, Matt and Jessie John of Ord, Jackie and Kevin Krason of Lincoln and Jayme John (Matt Winder), both of Lincoln; five grandchildren, Abian John, Damian and June Krason, Ashton John and Reagan Winder; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Steve and Allison Todsen and Tim Todsen, all of Ord; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Kristie Zulkoski of Omaha and Kara and Todd Fischer of Ord; parents-in-law, Bob and Wilma John of Ord; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shirley and Don Smith of Ord; many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Norma Todsen.