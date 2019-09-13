‘Tony’ Jarzynka, 63

HARVARD — Anthony “Tony” Ben Jarzynka, 63, of Harvard passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Aurora.
Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Harvard, with the Rev. Christopher Stoley officiating. Burial will be in the Harvard Cemetery at Harvard.
Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Sunday at the church. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.dewittfuneral.com, and memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Tony was born Aug. 30, 1956, in Grand Island, son of Stanley and Ivalon (Rollins) Jarzynka. He graduated from Harvard High School with the class of 1975. Tony married Katherine A. Kehler on May 15, 1982, in O’Connor. He worked for Logan Rath. Tony enjoyed seeing his grandchildren, spending time outdoors and farming.
Tony is survived by his wife, Kathy Jarzynka of Harvard; children, Trent (YeonHee) Jarzynka of Mundelein, Ill., Heather (Hugo) Garcia of Sparks, Nev., and Shane (Crystal) Jarzynka of Sutton; grandchildren, Joshua, Carolina, Ninel, Carlee, Jacob, Cyprian, Madison, and Zilarah; sisters, Linda (Ardell) Griess and Cindy Jarzynka; brothers, Milton Jarzynka, Mike (Debbie) Jarzynka, Kevin (Ruth) Jarzynka, and Paul “Rick” (Laurie) Jarzynka; sisters-in-law, Sandy Jarzynka and Mary (Matt) Roy; mother-in-law, Dale Kehler; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Stanley Jarzynka; sister, Marilyn Jarzynka; father-in-law, Francis Kehler Sr.; and brother-in-law, Pat Kehler.