ASHTON — Thomas C. “Tom” Wojtalewicz, 68, of Ravenna, formerly of Ashton, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski and Deacon Randy Lewandowski will celebrate the Mass.
Mr. Wojtalewicz will be cremated following the services, with a private family burial in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Ashton.
Visitation will be one hour before time of services at the church, with a recitation of the Rosary at 9:45 a.m.
Peters Funeral Home of Loup City is assisting the family.
Tom was born June 11, 1951, at Loup City, the son of Clarence L. and Lillian K. (Dzingle) Wojtalewicz. Tom grew up on the family farm three miles north of Ashton. He attended St. Francis Parochial School, Ashton High School and graduated from Loup City High School.
He farmed with his family and operated Wojtalewicz Greenhouse and Tom’s Garden Mums mail-order service. He then worked for Knoefler Honey Farm of Loup City and later owned and operated Tom’s Apiaries, also of Loup City. For the last four years he had resided in Ravenna. He was a member of St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church.
Tom loved Cornhusker sports, was a longtime football ticket holder and was a Husker athletics booster. He supported numerous children through church missions. He loved music of all genres, kept track of weather patterns, played cards and Monopoly and was known in the area for being a great snooker player.
He also enjoyed traveling, having traveled to many European countries and to different Husker bowl games.
He is survived by seven siblings, Ira Wojtalewicz of Columbus, Ga., Raphael Wojtalewicz of Sapulpa, Okla., Lawrence Wojtalewicz of Grand Island, Cynthia Wojtalewicz Carkoski of Loup City, Michael and Jeanette Wojtalewicz of Omaha, Alan and Michelle Wojtalewicz of Torrance, Calif., and Celeste Wojtalewicz and Ernesto Brovelli of Winter Park, Fla.; eight nieces and nephews, Aaron Wojtalewicz, Natalie Durand, Andrea Carkoski, Ashley Schidel, Joselyn Wojtalewicz, Nicole Wojtalewicz, Brandon Wojtalewicz and Brooke Wojtalewicz; and seven great-nieces and -nephews, Julianna and Jack Durand, Marissa and Mathew Wojtalewicz, Brendan and Ella Carkoski and Lennon Schidel.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation or for Masses.
