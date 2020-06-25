CENTRAL CITY — Thomas “Tom” Dale McHargue, 90, of Central City died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Litzenberg Long Term Care in Central City.
A graveside memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Central City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Christ Episcopal Church in Central City.
Tom was born Feb. 3, 1930, in Central City to Hiram and Eula (Willhoft) McHargue. He grew up in Central City and graduated from Central City High School in 1947. He worked with his father on the family farm until he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1950. He served during the Korean conflict 1950-54, with a year deployment in Japan 1952-53.
He married Gloria Hruban on Sept. 14, 1952, in Central City. After his return from Japan they lived in Rapid City, S.D., until his honorable discharge from the Air Force. They moved back to Central City, where he went back to the family farm. After an illness, he was a seed salesman, ran a hog operation and moved to Irving, Texas, for two years to work as a mechanic for Braniff International Airlines at Dallas Love Field. In 1967, he moved his family back to Central City to buy the family-owned Central City Florist, which he and Gloria owned and operated until 1972. Finally, he went back to the family farm and farmed until his retirement. He had a passion for taking care of his cattle and growing everything green.
Tom was a lifelong member of the Christ Episcopal Church, American Legion, Saddle Club, Liederkranz and Livestock Feeders Association. He enjoyed his family, farming, raising cattle, growing plants and trees and reading. He also obtained his pilot’s license in the 1960s. He and Gloria enjoyed going to dances with their circle of friends.
Survivors include daughters, Roxanne (Evan) Brandes, Risa (Jeff) Carlson and Minette (Mike) Malm, all of Central City; a son, Dan McHargue, of Dallas; two sisters, Rosemary (Verl) Nelson of Holmesville and Lorraine Guilford of Fort Worth, Texas; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gloria; and a brother, Kenny McHargue.