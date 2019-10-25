Todd Allen Friedricksen, 33, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Immediate family will greet family and friends one hour prior to the service.
Todd was born on May 15, 1986, in Aurora. His parents, Edward and Sheila (Friedricksen) Kearns, raised him and his three siblings in Wauneta, where he received his education.
In his free time, Todd enjoyed yard work and landscaping, music and movies, working on vehicles, playing video games, and spending time with his kids. More than anything, Todd loved to have fun and make people laugh.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Valerie and Benjamin; mother, Sheila Kearns of Grand Island; siblings, Tim (Natasha) Lawrence of Hendricks, Minn., Jennifer (Jorge) Portillo of Grand Island, and Julie Kearns of Kearney; stepbrother, Mark (Louise) Kearns of New Mexico; nieces and nephews, Kiarra, Drake, and Talon Lawrence and Braylon Cisneros; and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.
Todd was preceded in death by his father, grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.