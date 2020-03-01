LINCOLN — Timothy Dale Wetzel, 64, of Lincoln died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
Mr. Wetzel was born July 20, 1955, to Dale and Rosella (Peters) Wetzel in Grand Island. Tim graduated from Wood River Rural High School in 1973 and joined the United States Air Force in 1974.
He is survived by his mother, Rosella Hogle; his twin sister, Theresa Wetzel; and four other sisters and three brothers-in-law, Sally Jackson, Deirdre and Gordon Desel, Nancy and Richard Acker and Sarilee and John Harvey.
Tim was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Eugene and Ruth Wetzel and Willie and Elvera Peters.
A celebration of Tim’s life will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE 68510.