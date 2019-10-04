CAIRO — Timothy “Tim” E. Wetzel, 52, of Cairo, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Cairo Community Center in Cairo with Pastor Darrel Holzinger officiating.
Tim was born May 29, 1967, to Vernon and Terry (Gravel) Wetzel at Grand Island. He grew up in Stromsburg and attended Stromsburg High School, graduating in 1985. After high school, he enjoyed working in agriculture including Hudson Farms, Cottonwood Ranch and Mamot Feedlots. He enjoyed working with cattle and crops. Harvest was his favorite time of year. He spent the last 12 years of his career self-employed.
He was united in marriage to Sadie Sellmeyer in 1993, at Palmer. Together they raised four children: Makayla, Cody, Brady and Lindsay. The family expanded adding a son-in-law, Will, and two granddaughters, Lilly and Sage.
Tim enjoyed being the life of the party wherever he went, joking, singing (usually making up his own lyrics), and tearing up the dance floor. He loved to hunt, camp, four wheel, jeep and recently adding canoeing to his list of outdoor activities. Tim was so confident in his meat-smoking abilities and in his chili recipe that he could lose a competition and still claim his was better. At the end of the day his family was his No. 1 priority.
He is survived by his wife, Sadie; four children, Makayla and Will Smith of Broken Bow, Cody Wetzel of Cairo, Brady Wetzel of Boelus, Lindsay Wetzel and Fredy Ramirez of Cairo; grandchildren, Lilly and Sage; parents, Vernon and Terry Wetzel of Dannebrog; siblings, Dave Wetzel of Dannebrog, Tammy (Daron) Mamot of St. Libory, Craig (Deon) Wetzel of Palmer, Mike Wetzel of Dannebrog; and special friend, Dianne Danhauer of Dannebrog; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roger and Elsie Gravel, Jake and Evelyn Wetzel; and mother-in-law, Kathleen Sellmeyer.
In lieu of flowers the family is suggesting donations to Cairo Quick Response Team.