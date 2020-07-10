RAVENNA — Timothy P. Ryan, 71, of Ravenna, formerly of Grand Island, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society–Ravenna after a long struggle with Huntington’s disease.
Tim’s wishes were to be cremated. His life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Monday at Curran Funeral Chapel. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and a mask will be required. Inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Hereditary Neurological Disease Centre, 9300 E. 29th St. N, Suite 350, Wichita, KS 67226. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
More details will appear later. You are encouraged to sign the guest book at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Tim’s obituary.
