RAVENNA — Timothy P. Ryan, 71, of Ravenna, formerly of Grand Island, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society–Ravenna after a long struggle with Huntington’s disease.
Tim’s wishes were to be cremated. His life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 13, at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and a mask will be required. Inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Hereditary Neurological Disease Centre, 9300 E. 29th St. N, Suite 350, Wichita, KS 67226. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. You are encouraged to sign the guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Tim’s obituary.
Tim was born June 21, 1949, in Broken Bow. He was the son of John and Eleanor (VanDyke) Ryan. He grew up in Broken Bow, attending school there before moving to Grand Island. Tim entered the Army on July 28, 1969, serving until his honorable discharge on April 23, 1971. He returned to Grand Island, working electrical line construction for Schmader Electric.
Tim married Cynthia A. (Potter) Landholm in 1989, in Grand Island. The couple lived in Grand Island; Tim continued working until health issues prevented him from doing so. He was a resident at Good Samaritan–Ravenna since 2004. Tim’s wife, Cynthia, died July 11, 2019.
Tim loved the outdoors; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and nature.
He is survived by his daughter, Sabrina Burns of North Platte; stepchildren, Todd (Jamie) Landholm of Papillion, Shannon (Christy) Landholm of Rockville, Heather (Mark) Goering of Grand Island. Others left to cherish his memory include his grandson, Shawn Burns; stepgrandchildren, Hannah McVay, Brittney Landholm, Jake Goering, Ashley Nemec, Roger Nemec III; stepgreat-grandchildren, Aubrielle Landholm, Brexlee Landholm, Axton Chrise.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eleanor Ryan; wife, Cynthia Ryan; brothers, John T. Ryan, Ronald Ryan, Danny Ryan; and a sister, Marlene Cliffords.