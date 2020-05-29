AURORA — Tim Otto, 71, of Aurora, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place at this time, limiting 10 people in the building, visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary. Interment will be at the Phillips Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Phillips Memorial Hall or the Plainsman Museum. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Timothy Joe Otto, the son of William Keith (W.K.) and Beverly E. (Stewart) Otto was born in Grand Island on Oct. 15, 1948, and passed away in Aurora on May 26, 2020, at the age of 71.
He attended Phillips Schools and graduated from Phillips High School in 1966, the last graduating class where he was the valedictorian. Tim attended the University of Nebraska as an undergraduate and then received his law degree in 1973.
Following his graduation, Tim joined the law firm now known as Whitney, Newman, Mersch & Otto in Aurora. He practiced law in Aurora his entire professional life. Tim served on the Memorial Hospital Foundation Board since its inception and served for many years on District 4-R Board of Education. He was a member of the Aurora Rotary Club and served as club president in 1989.
Tim enjoyed working in his yard and raising his flowers and plants through the winter months in his greenhouse and sharing them with many friends. Tim cherished his home, originally the Aurora Museum, which he painstakingly restored as his residence.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Sue (Gary) Washburn of Lincoln; brother, Randy Otto of Grand Island; sister-in-law, Dawyn Otto of Grand Island; nephew, Brant (Traci) Washburn of Lincoln; nieces, Shalyse (Daniel) Lottermoser of San Diego, Calif., and Abbie (Andy) Gdowski of Grand Island; and special aunt, Marilyn Fischer of Grand Island. He is also survived by other family members and many great friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Todd Otto.