Tim Del Hargens, 64, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Sanctuary of Trinity United Methodist Church. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. Family will greet friends an hour before service time.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Tim was born on April 27, 1955, at Grand Island to Delbert and Beulah (Rauert) Hargens. He grew up on his parents’ farm three and half miles east of Cairo in Mayfield Township, Hall County. When Tim was 10 years old, he moved with his parents to a farm northeast of Boelus in section ten of Loup Fork Township, Howard County. He attended school in Cairo and Boelus, and later graduated from Centura High School in 1973.
After high school he attended business college in Rapid City, S.D., earning his degree after two years. He then returned to Nebraska and found employment with Hoppe Lumber Company in Grand Island. When the company sold to Mead Lumber in 1991, Tim continued to work there, having built friendships with his co-workers.
On Aug. 13, 1988, he was united in marriage to Joyce Whitten at Trinity United Methodist Church. They were married 31 years. Tim was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church. During his spare time, Tim loved to spend time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren who were the light of his life.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce; two children, John Hargens of Grand Island and Hannah (Jordan) Groff of Cairo; and two granddaughters, Karleigh and Amelia Groff.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Donna Lee Dankert and Beverly Harders.