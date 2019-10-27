BURWELL — Thurman “Thurm” Arnold Garner, 87, of Hastings, formerly of Burwell, died on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the First Christian Church in Burwell.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the First Christian Church. Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on March 5, 1932, in Sherman County to John and Sarah (Clingman) Garner. At the age of 13, he moved to Elyria to live with his foster parents.
Thurman served in the U. S. Army from January 1953 to January 1955.
He married Darlene Dent on Nov. 25, 1956.
He is survived by his significant other, Cherie Korgan, and his five children, Cindy (Garner) Markvicka and her husband, Carl; Lindy Garner and partner, Bryan Sanford; Tam (Garner) Combs and her husband, Steve, Dr. Tim Garner and wife, Kim, and Chris Garner and husband, Richard.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene (Dent) Garner.