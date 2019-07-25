Thomas ‘Tom’ Stubbs, 59

PROSSER — Thomas “Tom” M. Stubbs, 59, of Prosser died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. The Revs. Mark Maresh and Scott Harter will officiate, assisted by Deacon Randy Lewandowski. Inurnment will be in the Mount Calvary Cemetery at Ravenna.
Tom’s family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. The evening will conclude with a vigil service at 7.
Thomas Max Stubbs was born May 16, 1960, at Grand Island to Keith and Joyce (Veit) Stubbs. He grew up in Grand Island and received his education in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High School in 1979.
Tom and his better half, Willa Mahaffie, lived outside of Prosser. Tom worked for many food establishments in the area. His most recent place of employment was the Plainsman in Juniata, and he spent many years at the farmers market at Ace Hardware in Grand Island.
Tom was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and cooking. He especially loved hosting family get-togethers.
The last few years the highlight of his life has been the “grandbabies,” Chyane, John and Holly Mehaffie.
Tom is survived by his better half, Willa; his father, Keith Stubbs; two brothers, Danny (Lisa) Stubbs and Donny Stubbs; his sisters, LeAnn and DeAnn Stubbs; two nieces, Kaili (Alex) Stubbs and Kelcee Stubbs; nephew, Tanner Stubbs; and Willa’s sons, Danial (Rachel) Mehaffie and Joshua Mehaffie.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce; grandparents; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Tom will always be remembered by his booming laugh that filled a room.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.