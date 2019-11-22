MULLEN — Thomas “Tom” Prentice, 93 of Mullen died Nov. 20, 2019, at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Mullen.
Services will be at 11 a.m. MDT Monday, Nov. 25, at the Sandhills Community Bible Church at Mullen with Pastor Bob Teters officiating. Burial will be in the Cedarview Cemetery at Mullen with military honors. Memorials are suggested to the Mullen American Legion.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Mullen Funeral Home. Words of encouragement or remembrance can be left at www.govierbrothers.com
Thomas LeRoy Prentice was born Oct. 3, 1926, at the Prentice Homestead near Mullen to Robert and Elsie Prentice.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Alice Springer of Dunning, Barbara Gillett of Grand Island, LeRoy and Gina Prentice of Grand Island, and Ann Marie and Dou Shinn of Dunning; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Bonnie Prentice of Mullen; and three sisters, Evelyn Prentice of Oregon, Myra Fackler of Wellfleet and Mildred Szwanek of Mullen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a brother, Wayne; and an infant brother, Wesley.