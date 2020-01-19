Thomas ‘Tom’ Atkins Sr., 73

HASTINGS — Thomas “Tom” Melvin Atkins Sr. was born Aug. 3, 1946, and entered into his eternal home with his Savior on Jan. 13, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village, in Hastings, surrounded by his family.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Abundant Life Christian Center in Grand Island, with Pastor Gene Arnold officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Tom was born to Melvin “Moe” and JoAnn (Evans) Atkins of Hyannis. As Tom grew, many of the small towns in the Sandhills were stopping places for Moe’s small family. In May of 1950, Tom became a big brother to Jerry Dwain. Road construction worker Moe, his true love, JoAnn, and the boys moved from town to town. At the end of the work season, they would visit the boys’ grandparents in Stratton, Colo., or return to Grand Island. In May of 1964, Tom graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School.
1965 was a big year for Tom; he married the love of his life, Linda J. (Gibson) Atkins, and enlisted in the Army Reserves. In January of 1966, Tom left for boot camp at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Tom and Linda welcomed their first child, Jeanne, into their family in February of 1967. In October of 1968, Tom would deploy to South Vietnam with the 295th Ordnance Company. Tom returned home to “his girls” in July 1969, and was honorably discharged from the Army Reserves in 1971. Tom Jr. was born in April 1972, expanding their family again and once more in November of 1980, welcoming Josephine “Josie” to the family.
Tom worked road construction for Missouri Valley and Gilbert Central before starting J.I.L. Asphalt Paving Company with his brother Jerry and their cousin Ron Baldwin. Tom retired from J.I.L in 1995, at the age of 49. Outside of the asphalt business, Tom enjoyed spending time with his family, welcoming his grandchildren to the family, raising horses on their 30 acre spread south of Grand Island, and owning and sponsoring race cars at many local dirt tracks.
Tom loved fine tuning his race cars. Many racers would call to pick his brain on how to become faster on the track or to bend his ear about the latest news around the track. Tom also loved working around the farm, whether he was on his trusty old tractor cleaning horse pens or putting hay bales in the feeders for the mares. Outside of racing and horses, Tom enjoyed playing Tuesday night poker games at the Schimmer Shop with “the gang.”
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Linda J. (Gibson) Atkins of Hastings; his children and their spouses, Jeanne and Carl Mettenbrink of Grand Island, Tom Jr. and June (Spiehs) Atkins of Alda, and Josephine “Josie” Atkins of Omaha. He will also be lovingly remembered by his 11 grandchildren, Derek and Kadee (Korgel) Mettenbrink of Omaha, Sasha and Casey Miller of Grand Island, Madeline “Maddie” Atkins of Alda, Rachel Atkins of Lincoln, Hayden Atkins of Alda, Hadley Atkins of Alda, Kody Whitmarsh of Bellevue, Carter Whitmarsh of Bellevue, Kiya Whitmarsh of Bellevue; one great-grandson, Brayden Whitmarsh of Bellevue; his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry D. and Ann F. Atkins of Grand Island, and their children.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Melvin F. and JoAnn M. (Evans) Atkins; his grandparents; Joseph F. and Anna M. (Day) Evans, Ezra B. and Josephine C. (Jeppe) Atkins, as well as numerous other family members.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Start Over Rover.