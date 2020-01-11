CHAPMAN — Thomas O. Stryker, 51, of Chapman died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Celebration of Life service will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home, with Pastor Ron Zacharias officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Marine Corps and United Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Cremation will take place following the service. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
Thomas was born on Nov. 29, 1968, at Grand Island, the son of Ray Thomas and Lila Jean (Sorahan) Stryker. He was raised in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Central Catholic High School, class of 1987.
He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1988 to 1992. On Sept. 9, 1995, he was united in marriage to Mary Sowl. Thomas worked for McCain Food as a forklift operator for 26 years. He served on the Chapman Volunteer Fire Department for 17 years.
Some of his enjoyments included collecting Coca-Cola items and shot glasses, fishing and camping. He loved spending time with family and was a wonderful cook.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Mary; children, Violet and Thomas; his siblings, Lori (John) Hiser, Janet (Joel Leetch) Stryker, Kelly (Roy) Patterson, Kevin Stryker, Nikki Stryker and Trevor (Lindsay) Stryker; nieces and nephews; and his four-legged companion, Diesel.
He was preceded in death by his parents.