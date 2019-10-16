Thomas Schrunk, 67

PALMER — Thomas Quinton Schrunk, 67, of Palmer left this earth on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, after nearly a three-year battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer. Pastor Dave Coleman will be officiating. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Gideon’s International to purchase Bibles or to the Rose Hill Cemetery.
He was the son of Thomas and Phyllis (Budensiek) Schrunk. Quinton was born in Lynch, on June 25, 1952. He attended Lynch Public School and graduated in 1970. For a year, he worked at P&P Feedlots north of Atkinson. Quinton then farmed and ranched with his dad until his folks sold the ranch in January of 1981. After that, he farmed on his own for three years.
In June of 1984, Quinton moved to Palmer and worked for a farmer until December when he started working at Monforts Packing Plant (now JBS Swift) for almost 35 years. Up until about one month ago, he continued to work faithfully at this plant, only taking a break for about a year during his treatments.
Quinton also hobby-ranched northwest of St. Paul and kept very busy with the two jobs. The love of his life was working with his cattle. One of his favorite hobbies was collecting model cars and tractors, and he loved to travel.
He leaves to mourn his sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Robert Pulscher; nephew and his wife, Jonathan and Jen Pulscher; niece and her husband, Joyetta and Brian Roy; great-nieces and great-nephew, Adeline Pulscher, Ashton Roy, and Aria Roy, all of Palmer.
Quinton was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Phyllis Schrunk.
