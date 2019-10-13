Thomas Henry Meuret Jr., 95, of Grand Island passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Edgewood Vista in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Mark A. Maresh will officiate.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday. Interment will be in the Ord Cemetery at Ord, with a 3 p.m. committal service. Memorials are suggested to the family, with designation at a later date. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Thomas was born at Burwell on Dec. 16, 1923. He is the son of Thomas Henry Meuret and Bridget (Boyle) Meuret. He was raised on a ranch in the Sandhills north of Burwell. Tom grew up a prankster and always enjoyed a good joke. After completing sixth grade, Tom’s older sister Loretta encouraged him to take the high school entrance exam, which he did. Having passed the exam, he entered high school at a young age and graduated from Burwell High in 1940 at age 16.
Following high school, Tom had several jobs, but eventually learned to be a heavy equipment operator, which led to his lifelong work.
He married the love of his life, Dorothy Bruha, on Nov. 19, 1951, at Ord. During much of those early years, they traveled to various communities around Nebraska with their young children, doing highway construction.
As his children became school age, he settled down to working for Cass Construction Company of Burwell/Ord. He primarily did land-leveling, farm dams, terraces, etc.
He took a two-year hiatus from Cass Construction and during that time he worked on the construction of Sherman Dam. He was the one who laid the rock on the face of the dam with his bulldozer. Tom was a workaholic; a 14-hour day was not uncommon to him, and seven days a week, weather-permitting. Cass Construction gave him a retirement party on his 65th birthday, but he showed up for work the next day, and worked full time for the next 20 years.
At age 85 he retired to care for his wife, Dorothy, who had sustained a serious injury. He surprised us all when we saw him doing housework, something that was quite foreign to him.
Tom found humor in almost everything; perhaps he missed his real calling as a comedian. His sense of humor never left him, even in the later years of advanced dementia. Tom would comment how vivid his daydreams were as his dementia advanced. His dreams took him back to his days as a young man working cattle on the ranch.
He was one of the last of a generation who grew up farming and ranching with horses, including going to school with horse and buggy. Tom could always spin a good ole story of working with horses and the resulting calamities. In recent years, when he was asked how he was doing, he would respond by saying, “if I felt any better, I would have a run away!” The younger generation had no clue what he meant by that.
Tom is survived by his wife, Dorothy of Grand Island; sons, Bill (and Linda) of Helena, Mont., and Don of Ord; a daughter-in-law, Retha Meuret of Oklahoma City, Okla.; two sisters-in-law, Eunice Meuret of Lakewood Colo., and Marlys Meuret of Laurel, Mont.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas H. Meuret and Bridget (Boyle) Meuret; three brothers, John, Charles and James; five sisters, Catherine, Loretta, Ellen, Mary and Cecilia; a daughter, Susan Kay (Meuret) Burson; and a son, Robert Joseph Meuret.
Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Tom’s obituary.