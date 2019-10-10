Thomas Henry Meuret Jr., 95, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Edgewood Vista in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Mark A. Maresh will officiate.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday. Interment will be in the Ord Cemetery at Ord, with a 3 p.m. committal service. Memorials are suggested to the family, with designation at a later date. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.