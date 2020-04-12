Thomas Jorn, 61

AURORA, Colo. — Thomas James Jorn, 61, of Aurora, Colo., passed away to be with his Lord on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver, Colo.
A small gathering of immediate family will take place in Parker, Colo., followed by a larger memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.
Tom was born in Hastings to Wilfred and Catherine on July 24, 1958. It’s there that he was raised and met his bride, Nancy. They married and started their family while moving from town to town through his work with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency until they settled in Grand Island for many years.
After their last child was through school, they uprooted and toured the country, doing stints in Kansas, California and finally Colorado. Tom was known for being an extremely hard worker, avid gardener and baseball fanatic. But above all, he was a deeply loving husband, father and grandfather. He lived every day with the sole purpose of improving the lives of his family and friends. He will be missed by all of us.
He leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Nancy Jorn; his daughter and son-in-law, Stacie and Joel Kuhlmann; his sons, Daniel Jorn, Matthew Jorn and Timothy Jorn; his mother, Catherine Jorn; his sister, Terry Wagner; his brother, Mike Jorn; and three grandchildren, Kamden, Kade and Kynlee.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Travis, and his father, Wilfred Jorn.