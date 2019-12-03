Thomas F. Eisenmenger, 70, of Grand Island passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. The celebrant is the Rev. Don Buhrman.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church, with a Rosary at 6. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Thomas was born on Dec. 10, 1948, in Vermillion, S.D., to Paul and Robin (Ballard) Eisenmenger. He grew up on the farm near Vermillion, receiving his education in the Vermillion Public School. He attended the University of South Dakota and graduated with a BA in 1971. Thomas was a teacher in Atkinson and a principal at York St. Joseph’s. He then entered the insurance world and worked as an adjuster, auditor and in other insurance roles until June of 2019.
On Jan. 2, 1971, Tom married Kerry VanOverbeke in Marshall, Minn. They’ve lived in Grand Island for the past 43 years.
Thomas was a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church, the Saddle Club and Jackrabbit Run Golf Course Senior League.
Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons, golfing, and most recently, traveling. Thomas loved attending his children’s sporting events and was looking forward to attending the activities of his grandchildren. His days were complete with a walk around the dog park with his faithful yellow lab, Molly. Thomas will be remembered for his wonderfully positive outlook, his selfless attitude and his ability to visit with and engage anyone in a conversation.
Those who cherish his memory include his wife of almost 49 years, Kerry; sons, Patrick (Lindsay) Eisenmenger of Papillion, Michael (Caitlin) Eisenmenger of The Colony, Texas, and David (Rachael) Eisenmenger of Overland Park, Kan.; six grandchildren, Easton, Barrett, Hunter, Norah, Carter and Brock; and a sister, Anne Eisenmenger of Denver, Colo. He is also survived by extended family, Lynn and Tony Toro of Long Island, N.Y., Sandy and Gary Nuytten of Marshall, Minn., Joe and Shirley VanOverbeke of Marshall, Minn., Jane and Barry Weidauer of Cottonwood, Minn., Cathy and David Pavlak of Big Sky, Mont., and Brad and Kelsey VanOverbeke of Fairmount N.D.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his parents-in-law, Joe and Anita VanOverbeke of Marshall, Minn.
Memorials are suggested to Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings or to the family for designation at a later date. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.