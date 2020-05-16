LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Thomas Buettner died at his home in Lafayette, Colo., on his 50th birthday, May 6, 2020.
He was born in Grand Island on May 6, 1970, and was raised on his family’s farm in the country.
Tom graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School in 1988. He furthered his education at Central Community College in Grand Island and Pennsylvania University in Philadelphia.
He held multiple welding certifications, was proficient in MIG and TIG welding and was considered an expert in his field.
Tom was a passionate, kindhearted and intellectually curious soul. In addition to his time in Nebraska and Pennsylvania, he lived in Bellingham, Wash., and finally reconnected with his soul mate, Sonia Pankonin, and settled in Colorado. He treasured the connection with Sonia’s family and was a caring parent to her two sons, Eden Beers, 24, and Maxwell Powell, 10.
While in Colorado, he combined his talent for welding with his continual drive for perfection.
Tom was passionate about the arts, music, gardening, raising bees, cooking, enjoying the outdoors, and continually searching for a better understanding of life’s eternal questions. He was intellectually rigorous and thoroughly excelled in the art of debate.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerald Buettner; and his mother, MaryAnn Buettner.