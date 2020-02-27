Thomas Batenhorst

CEDAR RAPIDS — Thomas W. Batenhorst, 84, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with the Revs. Mark Tomasiewicz and Robert Matya officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery, with Military Rites conducted by the Dan Cox American Legion Post 44 of Cedar Rapids.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church, with a Wake Service at 7.

Levander Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

