Theresa A. Scarborough, 86, of Grand Island died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. The Rev. Martin Egging will officiate. Due to COVID-19 concerns, attendees will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Burial will be at a later date in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Apfel Funeral Home, concluding with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Masks and practice of social distancing will be necessary.
Theresa Anne Scarborough was born Nov. 16, 1933, at St. Paul to Mathew and Anne (Peschel) Lempke. She attended rural/country elementary school and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1952.
Theresa married Lavern D. Scarborough on Aug. 15, 1953, at St. Libory. The couple lived in Colorado Springs, Colo., until 1955. They moved to Grand Island, and Theresa and her husband owned 4th Street Insurance Co. for 20 years, she then worked for Dr. Adams for two years before starting her own sewing business for 10 years. She retired in 1993.
Mrs. Scarborough was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the Altar Society and the Platt Duetsche. She especially enjoyed sewing, painting, music, dancing, travel and playing cards.
Survivors include four children and their spouses, Cynthia and Philip Porter of Lincoln, Pat and John Gericke of Grand Island, Daniel and Mary Scarborough of Hurst, Texas, Becky and Mark Zana of Atlanta; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Maxine Kanouff, of Fairfield, Calif.; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lavern; two sisters, Marcella and Lucille; and four brothers, Charles, Franklin, Mathew Jr. and Norman Lempke.
Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Church, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.
