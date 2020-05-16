DONIPHAN — Theresa M. “Dot” Moffett, 99, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Prairie Winds Nursing Home in Doniphan.
She was born Dec. 3, 1920, to Samuel and Maude (Wilkie) McCulla in Shelton. She attended school in Shelton, graduating with the Class of 1939.
After graduation she did housework, paper and painting for several families, worked at the bank from 1970-80, drove truck at the air base during World War II, went to Washington for a year in 1942 and worked for Baldwin from 1980-84.
She was married April 2, 1946, to Bradley Moffett of Gibbon in Smith Center, Kan.
She was a member of the Ellen Rebekah Lodge since 1943, where she was a noble grand five times, a member and past president of the Auxiliary, a member of the Wood River Historical Club and a member of the Eastern Star.
She loved to dance, play bingo, card games, and go on bus tours to Washington to see her sister. She had many collections, such as stamps, coins, plate and cup sets, salt and pepper sets, dolls, angels, cookbooks and pens.
She is survived by her children, Terry (Pat) Moffett of Shelton, Linda (Jim) Belleau of Greeley, Colo., Ken (Su) Moffett of Grand Island and Mick (JoLynn) Moffett of Shelton; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Cleo McCulla, of Shelton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, four brothers and two sisters.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.