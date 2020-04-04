Theresa Clausen, 63

Theresa M. Clausen, 63, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Omaha.
A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. Apfel Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Theresa was born Feb. 21, 1957, in Carroll, Iowa, to Cletus Heim and Lola Oswald. She grew up in Sioux Falls, S.D., and Central City, graduating from Central City High School. She was united in marriage to Curt Clausen on Nov. 24, 1979, in Central City. The couple lived in Grand Island where she and Curt were partners in Midwest Striping.
She was a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church; and loved crafts, beading, and boating with her family. The lights of her life were her five grandkids: Kenzie, Maci, Conner, Lyllee and Hadlee.
She is survived in death by her husband, Curt Clausen; a son and daughter-in-law, Casey and Ashley Clausen; a daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and Nate Clemans; her mother, Lola Heim; two brothers, Bill and Scott Heim; and two sisters, Mary Jo Martin and Cris Larson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Cletus Heim; and a brother, Doug Heim.