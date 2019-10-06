POLK — Thelma E. Lind, 87, of Polk died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.
Funeral services were Saturday, Oct. 5, at the United Methodist Church in Polk, with Pastor Daniel Spearow officiating. Interment was in Swede Plain Cemetery near Polk.
Visitation was Friday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Polk.
Thelma Eunice was born on Feb. 4, 1932, to Lester and Hazel (Welch) Rystrom, a mile and a half southeast of Stromsburg. She was raised on the family farm southeast of Stromsburg and graduated from Stromsburg High School in 1950. Thelma worked as a dental assistant for Vance Sharpe in Stromsburg. On April 18, 1954, Thelma was united in marriage to Wallace L. Lind at the Stromsburg Methodist Church. The couple lived in the Polk area and Thelma helped on the farm. She later worked for Polk Progress for several years. On Aug. 2, 2016, Wally died, and Thelma remained on the farm until moving to Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.
Thelma enjoyed watching sports, doing ceramics, decorating cakes and loved her cats. She was very involved with the church. During her life she was a member at the Stromsburg United Methodist Church, Swede Plain United Methodist Church and the Polk United Methodist Church. Thelma was a part of the United Methodist Women, was a Sunday School teacher, and was part of the Funeral Committee at the Polk United Methodist Church. She also sang with the Crescendos and helped at the Polk Senior Center.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Loren and Deb Lind, and Leanne Lind, all of Polk.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wally; her sister, Sylvia (Quintin) Torell; and her brother, Gale Rystrom.