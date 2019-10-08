NORTH LOUP — The Rev. Mynor Soper, 92, of North Loup passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Valley County Health System Hospital in Ord.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the North Loup Seventh Day Baptist Church. Pastor Scott Smith will officiate. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup. Military honors will be provided by Ralph R. Rich American Legion Post #285.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Mynor George was born Sept. 11, 1927, to Ralph and Ruth (Rowley) Soper at North Platte.
Several years later, after the stock market crash in 1929, and then the drought in the 1930s, his father decided to sell the ranch, and moved the family to New York State. Mynor graduated from high school while there.
Shortly thereafter, Mynor joined the United States Army and served for 18 months, mostly in Italy with a guard company, towards the end of World War II.
After the service, he went to Salem, W.Va., to attend college, where he boarded at the home of a professor. In 1952, he married the professor’s lovely daughter, Marian Coon, the love of his life. Together they had seven children, including two infant daughters who died at birth.
Throughout his work as a minister with the Seventh Day Baptist denomination, he served churches in Los Angeles, Calif., North Loup, Boulder, Colo., and Texarkana, Ark. During the years they lived in Nebraska, Mynor filled the pulpit for a number of churches in the mid-Nebraska area — making many dear and life-long friends, in the process.
Even though Mynor enjoyed pastoring, he was drawn to evangelism and served several years as a Seventh Day Baptist denominational evangelist, traveling all over the United States and to England and Jamaica. During this time, he also started a music ministry called Lightbearers for Christ, which consisted of a singing team that traveled with him providing musical concerts, in conjunction with his evangelistic services. Several of these young people later became full-time ministers, serving the Lord in churches throughout the United States.
In 1977, he moved to Texarkana, Ark., to be near his aging father, and he served as pastor for the church there for more than 30 years. Upon retirement, he and Marian decided to return to Nebraska to live near their oldest daughter.
For Mynor, the most important thing in his life was to share the love of Jesus to as many as possible. And he was blessed with a loving wife who shared his vision and ministry, faithfully serving by his side for 67 years.
Mynor is survived by his faithful, loving wife, Marian of North Loup; a son and daughter-in-law, Mynor Soper II and Cel of Texarkana, Ark; four daughters and sons-in-law, Ruth and John Ryschon of North Loup, Dawn and Dan Richards of Texarkana, Texas, Brooke and Mark Deaton of North Loup, and Corina and Crhist Davis of Texarkana, Ark; two brothers, Harley Soper of Beaumont, Texas, and Herbert Soper of Winston-Salem, N.C; a sister, Adeline Barker of Londonderry, Vt; 17 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant daughters; granddaughter, Jenna Looney; three brothers, Keith, Ira and Johnny Soper; and twp sisters, Mildred Rupracht and Margie Davis.