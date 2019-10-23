Terry Christensen, 67, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Chapel. Minister Jeff McKearney will officiate.
Visitation and viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home. According to his wishes, cremation will follow the visitation.
Terry was born on June 21, 1952, in St. Paul to Arnold and Marie (Rojewski) Christensen. He grew up in St. Paul and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1970. He then attended Business School in Grand Island.
He baked for Rainbow Bakery for 12 years and volunteered at CHI Health St. Francis for 17 years. Terry was the “Road Warrior” for Scleroderma awareness in Nebraska, starting up and helping local support groups in Grand Island, Lincoln and Omaha.
He enjoyed Husker football and volleyball, NASCAR, music, gardening, and was an outspoken political personality.
Terry is survived by a son, Brian Christensen and Rachel of Grand Island; a daughter, Melissa (Jacob) Glatz; two grandchildren, Julia and A.J. Glatz of North Richland Hills, Texas; sisters, Ann (Eldon) Mock of Holbrook and Kristine (Rodney) Dell of Hastings; many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John “Jack” and Roger; sister, Kathleen (Kae); and nephew, Scott Mock.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.