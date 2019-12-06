DENVER, Colo. — Terry Lee Addison, 59, of Denver, Colo., died as a result of a traffic accident on Interstate 70, near Vail, Colo., on Nov. 26, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 415 S. 18th St., Aurora. The Rev. Sarah Ruch will officiate.
Family visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at Messiah Lutheran Church. Private family burial will be in the Hampton Cemetery.
Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Terry was born in Fullerton to Marvin and Clarice Ann (Eckstrom) Addison and Karen Addison. He attended Central City High School. He was employed by Beco Inc. of Commerce City, Colo. He proudly hauled mail for 30 years through the dangerous Rocky Mountains. He was a professional truck driver who also had worked as a Safety and Compliance Coordinator. Terry also worked for Peco’s Apartments as a maintenance manager and apartment manager for many years.
Terry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Family was everything to him, as he was the happiest when he was around family. Terry loved traveling between Utah, Nebraska and Minnesota to spend time with family. Terry’s priority was going to Utah to visit with his two daughters, two sons-in-law and four grandchildren. He loved everything about being a father and grandpa. He loved making his grandchildren laugh. Terry also enjoyed attending his family’s sporting events, helping out during harvest time, and sitting around laughing and joking with family. He also gave the best hugs and he definitely showed how much he loved each and every one close to him. He was known as the protector of the family, as he was fiercely protective of those he loved.
Terry enjoyed riding his prized Harley Davidson motorcycle and made many trips to Sturgis, S.D., with friends. Terry enjoyed watching and following WWE, professional wrestling. During his trips home to Nebraska he made a point to pick up Twin Bing candy bars for his trip back home. Even though he didn’t have family in Colorado, his friends were like his family. He was blessed to have so many close friends who loved him. He was known as a truly kind, gentle, sweet, decent, genuine man and would do anything for anyone.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Rebecca (Chad) Critchlow of Prayson, Utah, and Nicole (David) Crosby of Spanish Fork, Utah; grandchildren, Mackinzey and Hadlee Critchlow and Paizley and Braxton Robertson; mother, Karen Addison of Grand Island; siblings, Larry (Cindy) Addison of Grand Island, Sheryl (Randy) Becker of Phillips, Gary Addison of Hastings, Carol (Darin) Danielson of Aurora and Sue (Brian) Milan of Foreston, Minn.; several nieces and nephews that adored their uncle Terry; many aunts, uncles and cousins; close friends, Kim Allen “Sunshine,” Cody Allen, Ron Trimble, Bruce Hoger, Randy Kurtz and Randy and Rotchana Sidara; and the mother of his children, Pauline Addison.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Clarice Ann, and a sister, Sheryl.