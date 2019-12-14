HASTINGS — Terri Sue Rundle, 69, of Hastings passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at her home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the First United Methodist Church, Hastings, with Pastor Greg Lindenberger officiating.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 with the family present from 5 to 7 at the Apfel Funeral Home, Hastings. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Hastings.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Apfel Funeral Home, Hastings is in care of the family.
Memorials may be given to the family to be designated at a later date.
Terri was born Nov. 30, 1950, to Dean and Patricia Pauletta (Krause) Lampman in Hastings. She attended Hastings Public Schools, and graduated from Hastings High School in 1968. She received her nursing training in Lincoln in 1972.
She married William “Bill” Rundle on June 30, 1973, at the First United Methodist Church in Hastings. Terri worked as a RN for the Hastings Family Practice, retiring in 2010.
Terri was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed baking cakes and taking her baked goods to the cancer center. She also enjoyed gardening. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; son, John (Deanna) Rundle; three grandchildren, Kyra, Harrison and Tessa; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, William McKinnley.