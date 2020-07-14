Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 368 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS JEWELL PHILLIPS SMITH IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA GREELEY HOWARD MERRICK NANCE SHERMAN VALLEY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA POLK YORK IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA ADAMS BUFFALO CLAY FILLMORE FRANKLIN HALL HAMILTON HARLAN KEARNEY NUCKOLLS PHELPS THAYER WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, AURORA, BELLAIRE, BLADEN, BLUE HILL, BOSTWICK, BURR OAK, CAMPBELL, CENTRAL CITY, CLAY CENTER, DESHLER, EDGAR, EXETER, FAIRFIELD, FAIRMONT, FRANKLIN, FULLERTON, GENEVA, GENOA, GRAND ISLAND, GREELEY, HARVARD, HASTINGS, HEBRON, HILDRETH, HOLDREGE, INAVALE, IONIA, JEWELL, KEARNEY, KENSINGTON, LITCHFIELD, LOUP CITY, MANKATO, MINDEN, NELSON, ORD, ORLEANS, OSCEOLA, PHILLIPSBURG, POLK, RED CLOUD, ROSEMONT, SCOTIA, SHELBY, SHERMAN RESERVOIR, SMITH CENTER, SPALDING, ST. LIBORY, STROMSBURG, SUPERIOR, SUTTON, WOLBACH, AND YORK.