NEWMAN GROVE — Theodore “Ted” B. Guthard, 76, of Newman Grove passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
Theodore “Ted” Bernard Guthard, son of Edward Hans and Thelma Jane (Eggert) Guthard, was born on Dec. 26, 1943, in North Platte. He attended school at Boone County School District 43 near Cedar Rapids. After his father was diagnosed with polio, Ted and his brother, Harley, took over the farming.
On June 15, 1968, Ted was united in marriage to Marlyne Faye Bennett at the United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids. Ted farmed and worked for several farmers in Cedar Rapids until moving his family to Newman Grove in 1976. He worked for the Creamery and then Madison Pork Plant. Ted took over as the street and water commissioner in 1978 until his health forced him into early retirement in March 2004.
Following retirement Ted enjoyed mowing lawns for many people in Newman Grove. Ted also worked for several years as a part-time town police officer. He took a lot of pride in his community as well as the streets in Newman Grove.
Ted was a member of Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove until helping start the Saving Grace Bible Church in Albion. He was also a past member of the Volunteer Fire Department, and also worked as Santa’s helper, “Santa Claus,” during the Christmas season.
He loved to fish, listen to music, watch game shows, go on trips with his girls, and go to the hunting lodge with his boys.
Ted is survived by his wife, Marlyne, of Newman Grove; 10 children, Dan (Tamara) Guthard of Lincoln, Sheila (Dan) Fowlkes of Newman Grove, Sherri (Andy) Zoucha of Albion, Don (Teri) Guthard of Lincoln, Doug (Jen) Guthard and Darren (Renae) Guthard, all of Hickman, Dennis (LaVonne) Guthard of Waverly, Dustin (Kris) Guthard of Petersburg, and Daryl (Holly) Guthard and Derrick (Brytt Nelson) Guthard, all of Newman Grove.
Other survivors include 28 grandchildren, Calle and Garrett Guthard; Jordan and Bryton Fowlkes; Tyler, Dylan and Madyson Zoucha; Austin, Hanah (Fletcher) and Breanna Guthard; Kameron Lennon and Gracie Millo; Devon, Zach and Aspen Guthard; Ethan, Sydney, Emma and Berkley Guthard; Hailee and Hayden Guthard; Caydence, Ashlynn and Kynlee Guthard; Sophia and Mason Guthar; and Logan Guthard.
Ted is survived by five great-grandchildren, Rhett Fowlkes, Corey Zoucha, Liam Guthard, Carter Trant and Leah O’Donnell; brother, Harley (Vernette) Guthard of Cedar Rapids; a sister, Evelyn (Dean) Gadeken of Lincoln; mother-in-law, Donna Bennett of Albion; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Linda L. (Dar) Zentner and Ray W. (Sharon) Bennett, all of Cedar Rapids, and Gloria S. (Bill) Zoucha of Columbus; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Paysen Guthard; sisters, Ramona Howard and infant Janice Elaine; and father-in-law, Russell Bennett.