Theodore “Ted” George, 91, of Grand Island died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Grand Island.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 212 W. 22nd St., Grand Island. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guards.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Ted was born on March 16, 1928, at Lexington, the son of Samuel and Ann (Corey) George. He was raised and received his education in Lexington, graduating from Lexington High School, class of 1946. He served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from 1950 to 1952.
On April 9, 1960, Ted was united in marriage to Jean Plummer. They made their home in Grand Island. His wife, Jean, passed in 1990. Ted and Jean were honored by having George Park named after them in 1992.
For six years Ted worked for Skagway and he later worked for Sunshine Biscuits. He retired after 30 years of service in 1993. To honor his Lebanese heritage, he opened George’s Diner Food Truck. In addition, Ted ran the Airport Restaurant and the Heritage Zoo Café.
On May 10, 1997, Ted was united in marriage to Imogene Hescock.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Imogene; sons, Bob (Debbie) George of Ogden, Utah, and Randy (Mary) George of Highland Village, Texas; daughter, Sheri Kelly of Hastings; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a sister, Madeline Kress of Everette, Wash.; and stepdaughters, Patricia Stillinger, Janelle Dubbs and Vikki Kopystynsky.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean; his parents; a son, Mike George; brothers and a sister, Dick, Ed, Fred, Bill, Bob, Phil, Kenny, Jim and Frieda; and stepsons, Larry and David Hescock.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Northwest Little League Baseball. Ted’s family would like to express their gratitude to the VA Medical Center team, who gave wonderful care and compassion during his journey.