HASTINGS — Tanner J. Bramman, 25, of Hastings passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, as a result of a semi collision.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings, with the Revs. Rob Thornton and Howard Goldsmith officiating. Burial with military rites by the Nebraska National Guard will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery at Hastings.
Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with family present from 5 to 7, at the funeral home. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Tanner Bramman Memorial Fund.