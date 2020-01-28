HASTINGS — Tanner J. Bramman, 25, of Hastings, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, as a result of a semi collision accident.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Rob Thornton and Pastor Howard Goldsmith officiating. Burial with military rites by the Nebraska National Guard will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Tanner Bramman Memorial Fund.
Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Tanner was born April 15, 1994, to Sandi (Mills) Bramman in Central City. He was later adopted by his dad, Tony Bramman. He graduated from Adams Central High School in 2012. He entered the National Guard in 2011, where he achieved the rank of sergeant.
He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Amber Joseph, on Dec. 31, 2013.
Tanner is survived by his daughter, Lily; son, Ryker; unborn son, Tanner Colton; and his wife, Amber. He is also survived by his parents, Sandi and Tony; sister, Emily; grandparents, Bud and Louise Mills; aunts and uncles, Buck and Chris Mills, Jennifer Znamenacek, Cheryl and Ron Ryan, Danica and Josh Donner, and Mark and Tanya Bramman; and many other cousins and family members.
Tanner was preceded in death by his grandparents, E.J. and Evelyn Mills; grandma, Jackie Bramman; aunt, Luann Mills; and cousins, Jerika Mills, Anthony Epp and Bentley Mills.