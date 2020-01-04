BROKEN BOW — Tamara “Tami” J. (Wilcox) Klein, 61, of rural Broken Bow passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Gates Community Center in Gates, with Pastor Marty Robbins officiating. Burial will be in the Gates Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. A registration book can be signed at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Words of encouragement or remembrance can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
