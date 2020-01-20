Susan L. Rolo, 67, of Grand Island entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, after a brave battle with esophageal cancer.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Third City Christian Church. Rev. Scott Jones will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, also at the church. Per Susan’s request, attire is casual with bright colors.
Susan was born on June 27, 1952, in Lynch, to Philip and Lorraine (Johns) Hammon. She attended a one-room country school, District No. 27, for elementary and then went to Spencer Jr. High. During the summer of 1967, Susan and her family moved to Grand Island, where she attended Grand Island Senior High, graduating in 1970.
In 1975, Susan married David Wetherilt. From this union one son, Brian, was born.
She accepted Jesus Christ as her lord and savior on Feb. 10, 1975, and her faith guided her daily. She enjoyed speaking for Christian Women’s Club and made two missionary trips to Russia. Susan retired from Principal Financial Group after 25 years of service.
She also spent eight years as the co-leader of the Codependency Recovery Group at St. Francis Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center. She enjoyed caring for her parents in the later years of their lives. She loved her family and every aspect of being a grandma.
On Nov. 15, 2006, Susan married the love of her life, Lloyd Rolo. Their mutual love of travel took them from coast to coast, and from Canada to Mexico. The couple also volunteered at the Huntington’s Disease Center in Wichita, Kan.
In 2012, Susan accompanied her father on the World War II Hero Flight to Washington, D.C.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband; son, Brian (Valerie) Wetherilt; stepchildren, Gina (Kevin) Allen, Michael (Trisha Johnson) Rolo; granddaughters, Lilyanna, Evelyn, and Alexandria Wetherilt; brother, Paul (Kay) Hammon; sister, Dianne (Bob) Brewer; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, and her in-laws, Ruth and Allen Rolo.
Memorials are suggested to the Huntington’s Disease Center in Wichita, Kan.; Crossroads Center Rescue Mission in Hastings; or Voice of the Martyrs in Bartlesville, Okla.
