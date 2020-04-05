Susan K. (Dietrich) Lysinger 74, of Grand Island died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Orange, Calif.
Due to COVID-19, a private, family graveside service will be held at the Grand Island Cemetery at a future date.
Susan was born in Grand Island on May 9, 1945, to John and Stella (Needham) Dietrich. Susan spent her entire education in Grand Island and maintained many long-term friendships. At the age of 19 she married Jerry Lysinger and moved to Omaha, later moving to Fremont and then Papillion. Susan and Jerry had three children, Angela, Andrea and Nick.
The family moved out West to Las Vegas in 1981, where Susan and Jerry operated many different businesses and eventually purchased a video store in Henderson and moved to Boulder City.
After visiting San Diego, they fell in love with the California weather. They purchased a home in San Clemente and spent the next few years remodeling it. Jerry passed away in 1997. Susan then moved to Anaheim for the next 11 years. Later she returned to Grand Island to care for her aging parents.
Her children and family were the most important thing in her life. She was a wonderful mother that was very involved in the kids’ lives, schools and activities.
Susan was known as a kind, caring and generous person. She never had a bad word for anyone and found the good in everyone.
Susan was an avid dog lover and after she lost her longtime best friend, Ernie the Pug, she adopted six small dogs with her late partner, Dennis Werner. She also enjoyed puzzle books, decorating, gardening, bird watching, game shows, Food Network and shopping.
Susan was diagnosed with lung cancer in August of 2019, and recently found out she was in remission. She passed away peacefully from complications with pneumonia and COPD while visiting family in California.
Susan is survived by her three children, Angela (Neil) Kilchriste of Nebraska, Andrea (Jeff) Farber of California and Nick Lysinger of Florida; a brother, John Lee Dietrich and wife, Bobbe, of Lincoln; grandchildren, Neil Kilchriste of Nebraska, Niles (Lauryn) Kilchriste of Georgia, Mikayla Lysinger of California, Madison Lysinger and Ryan Pritchard of Florida; and three great-grand-
children.
Memorials are suggested to one of Susan’s favorite charities, The Shriner Children’s Hospital, Hearts United for Animals in Auburn, Neb., or the American Cancer Society.