Susan Larson, 70

TUCSON, Ariz. — Susan Elizabeth Larson, 70, made her transition peacefully surrounded by friends on Jan. 19, 2020.
Susan was born in Rochester, Minn. She graduated from Centura High School in 1968 and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in education from Kearney State College with a minor in music. She went on to receive her Master of Arts degree in curriculum and instruction from Michigan State University. She taught for 20 years in Curtis, and at military bases in Germany and Okinawa, Japan.
She survived a typhoon while in Japan. She was an organist for the United Methodist Church in Cairo and Curtis for a number of years. She retired as a teacher and made Tucson, Ariz., her home for more than 30 years. While in Tucson, she provided private pet care services.
She volunteered for several organizations including Era of Peace, which was a special organization for her. She enjoyed traveling, snorkeling in Hawaii, composing music, playing the piano for family, friends and of course her pets. During her short stay at Pura Vida Assisted Living, she won many hearts as well. Her positive attitude, contagious smile and unconditional love for everyone and her “furry friends” will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Stephen and Roberta Larson of Inkom, Idaho, and James and Shelly Larson of Pensacola, Fla., and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen V. Larson and Rudolph V. Larson.
The heavens have gained a bright star and an extraordinary angel. Those wishing to honor her life can make donations in her name to animal shelters, women and children’s shelters, and/or New Age Studies of Humanity in Tucson, Ariz.
Celebration of Life will be announced by her family.